M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,804 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

