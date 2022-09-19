M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,481 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

