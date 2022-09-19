M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $222,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $467.25 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $888.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.