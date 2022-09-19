M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $226,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $147,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

