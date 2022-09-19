M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Masco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Masco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Masco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Masco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

