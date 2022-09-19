Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.