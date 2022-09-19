MakiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,454.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $179,123.48 and $30,454.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

