Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.20 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Maple has a market capitalization of $89.20 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $20.19 or 0.00107221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

