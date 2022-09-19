Marscoin Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $19,702.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

