Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.34 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.