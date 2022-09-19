Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $238,750.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,104,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,641,000 after acquiring an additional 361,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
