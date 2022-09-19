Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $238,750.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,104,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,641,000 after acquiring an additional 361,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

