Mary Garden Buys 3,429 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden acquired 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$20,333.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,087.22.

Mary Garden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Mary Garden acquired 2,925 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$18,047.25.

On Friday, August 12th, Mary Garden acquired 7,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$47,663.00.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

DXT stock opened at C$5.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$381.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. Dexterra Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dexterra Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXT. Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

