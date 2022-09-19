Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 163 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.67 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

