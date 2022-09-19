Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 785 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.