Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in F5 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.88 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

