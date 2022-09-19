MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Critical Survey

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.71 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.47 MassRoots $10,000.00 1,499.61 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares VIQ Solutions and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIQ Solutions and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than MassRoots.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MassRoots beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

