Mate (MATE) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mate (MATE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,794.73 and $29.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
