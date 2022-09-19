Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $350,500.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

