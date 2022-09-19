Matthew Wall Sells 8,830 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

KNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

