McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 971,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 232,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

