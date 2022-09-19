MCIA Inc Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
