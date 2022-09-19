McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 7,500 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $346.25 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average is $326.68.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam boosted its position in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

