McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 7,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCK opened at $346.25 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average is $326.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam boosted its position in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

