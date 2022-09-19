McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $346.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

