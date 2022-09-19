MediShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,628.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. MediShares has a total market cap of $432,792.80 and approximately $8,628.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

