Medytox Inc. Sells 73,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.
Evolus Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.91 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $555.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.01.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
