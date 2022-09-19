Medytox Inc. Sells 73,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolus alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.

Evolus Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.91 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $555.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.