Membrana 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $196.00 (MBN)

Membrana (MBN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $75,487.35 and approximately $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Membrana has traded 166.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

