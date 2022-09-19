Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $1,287.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

