Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesabi Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mesabi Trust Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:MSB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
