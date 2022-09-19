Mesefa (SEFA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Mesefa has a market cap of $3,876.31 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.