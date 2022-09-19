Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lowered by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $146.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $371.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

