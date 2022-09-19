Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $145.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

