Metadium Price Reaches $0.0326 (META)

Metadium (META) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $54.94 million and $3.46 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

