MetaHash Hits One Day Volume of $24,321.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $24,321.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,672,162,479 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,681,619 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
