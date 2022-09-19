Metahero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $1.45 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

