Metal Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Metal has a market capitalization of $69.55 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.