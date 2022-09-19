Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Price Target Cut to €15.75

Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Métropole Télévision Price Performance
Shares of Métropole Télévision stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Métropole Télévision has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.
About Métropole Télévision
