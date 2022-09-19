Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Price Target Cut to €15.75

Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Métropole Télévision Price Performance

Shares of Métropole Télévision stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Métropole Télévision has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Get Métropole Télévision alerts:

About Métropole Télévision

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Métropole Télévision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through four segments: Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top, and RFM TV; on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, Enquête Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and Enquêtes criminelles for W9.

Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.