Mettalex (MTLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,176.40

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $170,176.40 and approximately $29,671.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.