Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5,330.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

