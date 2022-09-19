Million (MM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

Million (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Million coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00015315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Million has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Million has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $31,576.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Million alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million (CRYPTO:MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.