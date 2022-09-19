MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $1.49 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $46.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00722593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00574414 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,864,640 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

