Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VIG opened at $144.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

