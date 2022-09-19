Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $233.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

