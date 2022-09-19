Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

