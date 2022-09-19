Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $70.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

