Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

