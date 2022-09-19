Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
