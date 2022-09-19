Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.08. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

