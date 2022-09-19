Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

