Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.