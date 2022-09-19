Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

